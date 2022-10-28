L﻿eicester City defender Wout Faes said it was a "no-brainer" to sign for the club and wants to repay manager Brendan Rodgers for the faith shown in him.

The centre-back, 24, arrived on the final day of the transfer window and has started the Foxes' past six games, which have featured four clean sheets.

"The manager gave me a lot of confidence right away, which is important. Then I tried to repay it through my performances," Faes told BBC Radio Leicester. "The whole team is defending well together - we are a real unit and we have to continue this way.

"I’m very happy to be here. I think you see it in my game. I enjoy being here and try to prove myself. For me, it was a no-brainer to come here.

"It’s in my nature to try to command my players and help the team. It’s a very good group. It’s all good guys with their feet on the ground. Now the results are coming and we need to continue this way."

Asked what Leicester can achieve this season, Faes said the squad have to "look game by game and try to get as many points as possible before the World Cup".

"Who knows where it can end," he added. "Now we are in a good streak and we need to continue like this. I will try to play every game and give my all and do my best.

"The quality is here, everyone sees it. Even in the games where we didn’t get points, I think the way we played was not bad. It’s about rewarding yourself and defending well and that’s what we are doing in the past weeks. If we keep working then I think we can aim higher than we are now."

H﻿ear the full interview from 15'05 on the When You're Smiling podcast on BBC Sounds