Failure to progress could signal end of Johnson's tenure

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

It’s not easy following Hibs. From the jubilation of an excellent Conference League win at Easter Road on Thursday night came the crushing low of another hapless performance at Fir Park, and the worst thing is that we all saw it coming.

Hibs showed on Thursday that they have the potential to be a fantastic team, their performance had a bit of everything; fight, tenacity, creativity, flair, ruthlessness, and bodies-on-the-line defending.

Those qualities that were there in abundance on Thursday were nowhere to be seen on Sunday afternoon in Motherwell, replaced instead with abject hopelessness. Motherwell weren’t much better, but they were better. Save for picking the ball out of the net in injury time following Adam Le Fondre’s penalty kick, the Motherwell keeper could have taken the day off. It was Hibs’ first attempt on target in the match.

With the attack having an off-day, Hibs needed their defenders to be strong and resolute. Instead, Lewis Stevenson found himself on the wrong side of Mika Biereth on the touchline and the forward brushed him aside before squaring the ball to Wilkinson to open the scoring.

Not content with one defensive mishap, Will Fish got in on the act, failing to clear his lines and allowing Biereth to dispossess him before firing past David Marshall in the Hibs’ goal.

Motherwell’s two goals came from only three attempts on target which should be a concern for Lee Johnson. David Marshall’s expected save stats from last season placed him amongst the worst in the league, and with five goals conceded from the opening two league fixtures, those stats don’t look much like improving.

Johnson now takes Hibs to Switzerland with a healthy two-goal cushion to face Luzern. He simply cannot afford any slip-ups now, and failing to progress in the tie from such a position of strength could, and arguably should, signal the end of his time in charge at Hibs.