Dundee United have an unchanged squad. Charlie Mulgrew is still missing for the Premiership bottom club because of a thigh injury. The defender is close to fitness but he is also unlikely to feature in Saturday's trip to Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes will assesses his squad ahead of the trip to Tannadice. Calum Waters (hamstring), Ben Chrisene (ankle) and Scott Robinson (foot) have all been missing recently.

Striker Kyle Lafferty serves the fourth game of a 10-match ban for using sectarian language.