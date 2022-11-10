Kalvin Phillips says he is "happy" with his decision to have shoulder surgery after the Manchester City midfielder returned from injury in City's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the League Cup.

"﻿It is just good to be back out there after seven weeks of hard work," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"﻿To try and push for the World Cup squad but just to be back fit in general, so I feel good.

"﻿The operation I got was between eight to 12 weeks and it was pretty much bang on eight weeks for the first game of the World Cup.

"﻿It was a tough decision but one I am happy that I made now."