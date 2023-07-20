Who stays and who goes at Chelsea?

Mauricio Pochettino gave youth a chance and it paid off in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Wrexham, but has the performance given the new Chelsea boss more to think about?

Ian Maatsen took his chance with his brace against the League Two side, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Andrey Santos and Cesare Casadei also impressing.

Did you like what you saw from Chelsea's youngsters? Did they show they can play a part in the first team in Pochettino's first campaign at Stamford Bridge?

With some of them likely to be loaned out, if you were Pochettino who would you keep hold of and who would you send out to gain more experience?

Have your say here