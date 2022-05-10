'We’re very focused on what we need over the summer' - Rodgers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will be backed by the club for the summer transfer window - but that there's not "masses of money".

“This is where the club are brilliant," he said. "We know what we've created and we’re very focused on what we need over the summer.

"You want to keep your core players but you want to add quality, we have profiles we want to improve.

"We don’t have masses of money but we want to bring in players who can adapt to how we work.

"Players that are aggressive. There are players like that out there.”

Leicester are currently on a seven-game winless run, Rodgers' longest sequence without a victory since he joined the club.

On his side's issue with defending set-pieces, he said: "It’s been an issue for us all season.

"It’s pretty straightforward from a theoretical side of it. Every team will analyse it.

"A lot of it boils down to the courage in the team to get first contact.

"We will be better next year once we've had the summer. We had very limited time to work on it, so it can be difficult.

"Nearly half of our goals have been from corners, so it's glaring where we need to improve for next season.

"We go into this game that we defend properly. We need to keep a clean sheet."