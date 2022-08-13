Martindale 'proud' after Livi beat Hibs

Livingston boss David Martindale tells BBC Scotland: " The boys were fantastic, defended our box well and I'm really proud of them."

[On yellow card]: "I thought it was a dive at the time. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. I'm not saying he's doing it to cheat, but he's gone down really easy. I spoke to Martin Boyle after on the park and he said it was a penalty. The referee never said it was. The emotions are high from both dugouts at that point.

"It was just a wee frustration boiling over. It helped the players on the park, strangely. They saw the emotion from the dugout, which got the stand going, which got the players going."

[On Joel Nouble]: "I think Nouble needs to stay at Livingston. If a bid came for him before the window shut, he won't be going anywhere. We need Joel Nouble. Another six-to-12 months will do us both well."