Alex Howell, BBC Sport

The Eagles' first win of the season meant that the feeling around Selhurst Park was optimistic after beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

However, since then the transfer window has shifted some pressure onto the Eagles.

Palace had already lost talisman Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer to Galatsaray this summer but after bringing in Matheus Franca and Jefferson Lerma, it looked like the squad rebuild was going to plan.

That was before Chelsea activated the release clause in Michael Olise’s contract and they look set to complete his signing. Losing Olise and Zaha in the same window would mean that the pressure will be on to bring in signings to replace their goal output.

Zaha scored seven goals, while Olise produced 11 assists and two goals last season.

19-year-old Franca is very highly rated but replacing that level of goal output will mean that Eagles will more than likely need to sign someone of proven quality to produce at the Premier League level.

Roy Hodgson had called for more support in the transfer market in his first press conference of the season and following Chelsea’s move for Olise, he will be feeling the need for recruitment more urgently than before.