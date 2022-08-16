Dutch duo show mutual appreciation

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ruud van Nistelrooy remain friends from their time as Netherlands team-mates between 1998 and 2010 and they showed a mutual admiration of their opposing sides as Rangers and PSV Eindhoven prepared to meet in Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We've seen a lot of games from PSV this season. There's a clear way of playing, they're comfortable on the ball, very strong in transition moments to attack.

"It's the last step into the group stages, so it's normal you're going to face a very difficult opponent. We have to be in very good condition and we have to be on top of our game."

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy: "You saw our fans in the last game - they lifted us, they carried us through the extra-time. That really gave us wings. We had a hard time at home and we had to equalise in the last minute to get into extra time and then win it.

"I see a squad of fantastic players for Rangers. I see young lads and experienced players playing very well together in a very recognisable style under Gio. They got to the Europa League final and were very close to winning it. It was an amazing achievement and they are building on that."