Arsenal v Everton: Confirmed team news
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the side which lost that critical game at Newcastle last Monday.
Takehiro Tomiyasu is injured and is replaced by Cedric Soares. Rob Holding comes in for Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli starts instead of Emile Smith Rowe. Granit Xhaka keeps his place despite his criticism of his team-mates after that loss at St James' Park.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lokonga, Oulad M'hand, Swanson, Patino.
Dele Alli makes his first long-awaited start for Everton as Frank Lampard makes six changes to the side that secured their Premier League status in that epic 3-2 against Crystal Palace on Thursday.
Neither Richarlison or Jordan Pickford are in the squad. Demarai Gray and Asmir Begovic come in. Tom Davies is also back in midfield.
Everton XI: Begovic, Branthwaite, Keane, Holgate, Iwobi, Doucoure, Davies, Kenny, Alli, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Lonergan, Mykolenko, Coleman, Tosun, Gordon, Van de Beek, Price, Dobbin, Welch.