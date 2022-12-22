Tottenham drew 1-1 with French top-flight side Nice in a home friendly on Wednesday - Spurs' final game before returning to Premier League action against Brentford on Monday.

Matt Doherty continued his scoring form with the opening goal, his fourth in three friendly outings during the break for the World Cup, before Antoine Mendy equalised for the visitors.

England centre-back Eric Dier and South Korea forward Son Heung-min were among the Spurs players back in action for their club after appearing for their countries in Qatar.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte told the club website:, external "Honestly, I’m really satisfied with the game because with the players that didn’t go to the World Cup and worked for three and a half weeks... I think when we work, many players can take improvement.

"It was good and I’m really happy with what I have seen tonight."