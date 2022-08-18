Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest's trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.

Here are his key lines:

Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are back in training, but Jack Colback is still suffering with illness.

The manager says "still a lot can happen" in the transfer market and he expects more ins and outs.

Cooper said there is "a real good mixture of experience and excitement" among his new players but gave nothing away when asked if recent arrivals are in contention to face Everton, saying "maybe".

On Emmanuel Dennis, he said Forest's new striker can be "a game-changer and a match-winner".

The Forest boss said getting a win last weekend "first and foremost was about the supporters".

He added that getting back-to-back wins will be ideal, but his side are in for a "really tough challenge" against Everton.

Cooper praised Dean Henderson's display against West Ham, but said the goalkeeper has been equally impressive off the pitch in his "contribution to being part of what we are trying to do and who we want to be".

Harry Toffolo has had a solid start at Forest and Cooper said: "He's a good guy and after laying some good foundations we hope he can progress."

Follow the rest of Thursday's Premier League manager news conferences here