Guillem Balague, Spanish football expert

We've seen with Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui brings more than football; football that is physical but has to do with tactics, possession, dominating games, attacking. When it worked well at Sevilla, it was wonderful to see.

I've always said Sevilla were the most 'Premier League' club in Spain. The high tempo, the diversification of the tactics, the good use of collective answers for a team that weren't the best individually - Lopetegui made the players better and the team compact, but always with the possibility of winning.

All that led to a Europa League win for Sevilla and showed that Lopetegui can maximise the potential of a team as one of the top managers around.

But between a club that was not investing in players properly - having lost Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos, for instance - and a manager who had squeezed a lot out of a side that was not properly recycled, it all meant it had to come to an end.

He had taken Sevilla into the Champions League for three consecutive seasons - something that hadn't happened before. I felt he was tired; mentally and physically. He has to give a lot of energy and something new was needed for him as well.

He took time off, his dad wasn't in a great place and he wanted to be close to him. It took priority, and Wolves said they would wait when Lopetegui said no.

Things have developed, not for the better, which means Lopetegui is rested and has given time to his dad. There is not much that can be done and he finds himself in a place where he is ready to work again, full of energy.

His Wolves task is going to be one of the hardest things in football: to change a negative dynamic. But he has seen the potential of the side, he knows they are going to get better.

Congratulations, Wolves fans, this is a great choice.