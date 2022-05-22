Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed Jesse Marsch will remain as the club's manager after their Premier League survival.

"We are naturally delighted to see the 2021-22 season come to a conclusion with Leeds United remaining in the Premier League," said the Italian.

"This has been a painful season for everyone From the board to the fans in the stands, the changing room to the ticket office, it has been a battle.

"The campaign has been blighted by serious injuries to key players and having to make an unplanned managerial change was an incredibly tough decision.

"Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year... but this is not success and improvements are needed.

"As a board, we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way to deliver the kind of performances you all deserve.

"We believe that with time and a full pre-season, Jesse will be the man to take this club forward."