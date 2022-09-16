Lage on Costa, lack of goals and facing Man City
- Published
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from the Wolves boss:
New signing Diego Costa might feature this weekend. Lage said: "We have one more day. Let’s see if he can be available."
On last week's postponement, he said: "More important things than football happened and we need to respect that."
He added: "I think all games around the UK will do a good job to respect and make a good tribute to the Queen."
Raul Jimenez is still not working with the team and is unavailable, while Boubacar Traore "is ready".
Sasa Kalajdzic's operation on his ACL was successful and Lage said: "I see him every day with the motivation to return as soon as possible."
On Wolves' lack of goals this season, he said: "My job now is to find solutions. We cannot cry about what happened."
On Pep Guardiola's side, Lage said: "We know how they create chances, we know what kind of spaces they want, we know the runs they want to find in our box."
He added: "Our ambition is to create a squad that cannot be afraid to play against them [teams like city]. That is the spirit I want."
Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here