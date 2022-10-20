St Mirren v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats
St Mirren have only conceded two goals in their last eight home Scottish Premiership games, having shipped 11 goals in their previous six in Paisley.
St Mirren have lost just one of their last seven Premiership matches against Dundee United, winning three and drawing three.
United striker Tony Watt has scored three in his last four league games, as many as in his previous 31. Against no side has Watt scored more top-flight Scottish league goals than St Mirren (four).
Since shipping 18 goals in their opening five league games, United have conceded just five in their last six. Indeed, since the start of September, only Livingston (three) have conceded fewer goals.