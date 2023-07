Rangers B will face Scottish League 2 side The Spartans in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The young Rangers will travel along the M8 to Ainslie Park on either 1/2 August. Dougie Samuel's side are familiar foes after Rangers' spell in the Lowland League.

Should they progress, they will then travel to Ochilview to take on Stenhousemuir on either 15/16 August.