He is not concerned at the number of chances Che Adams missed in Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Manchester United.

"The goal was missing but I think the shape and the behaviour we do at the moment really fits him," Hasenhuttl said. "He feels comfortable there in the centre as a single striker supported by the other two guys outside."

The boss says he has faith in his backline for the clash with Chelsea, who won 6-0 at St Mary’s on their last visit in April.

"It seems that we are more comfortable with a four [in defence]," he said, adding that "there is a reason why we are not struggling at the moment to create chances - we are not struggling to defend."

Despite the defeat by United, Hasenhuttl believes Saints are "on a good way” in the Premier League, with four points from their first four games.

He is happy with the maturity shown by his young players, including 20-year-old July signing Sekou Mara, who came off the bench on Saturday. "He has his special moments, and this is his quality," the boss said.