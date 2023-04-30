Dowell agrees to leave Norwich for Rangers - gossip

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell has agreed to become Rangers manager Michael Beale's first summer signing. (Daily Record), external

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes "there's no coming back" for Rangers boss Beale if he loses another Old Firm derby in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scottish Sun via Boyle Sports), external

Rangers manager Beale has called on his defence to be "more assured" in their decision-making at Hampden on Sunday. (Glasgow Times), external

Read all Sunday's Scottish gossip.