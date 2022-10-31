A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing.

Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds United on Saturday, knowing only a four-goal victory will see them top their Champions League group.

A﻿fter being thrashed 4-0 themselves in Naples, Klopp knows just how tough a task it will be for this fixture to be one that might start turning their fortunes.

"﻿It's a rough moment, no doubt," said the Reds manager. "Nobody is flying here, but we need to go for it and that's what we'll do.

"﻿My job is not just to be here when the sun is shining and we're being handed a trophy. It's to be there in a really rough period and I'll do that with all I have - even more than 100% if possible.

"﻿Napoli are possibly the form team in Europe at this moment. They look really good and I really respect what they are doing. It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid, I'm not scared."

K﻿lopp admitted that speaking to the media is "not like a holiday any more" as he repeatedly faces questions about side's form, but refused to query his players' commitment.

"﻿Fighting spirit is not our problem - that's there," he said. "This group, these players, that hasn't changed.

"﻿We do our job in public and we are all out there to be judged, including me, and that's normal. Sometimes the only way to get out of a situation is to go through it and take some blows.

"﻿Against Napoli, it starts with the first challenge and then let's make something special out of this game."