Manchester City will hold an open-top bus parade in Manchester city centre on Monday to celebrate the club's Treble win.

Pep Guardiola and the squad will depart from Tonman Street, Deansgate, at approximately 18:30 BST and travel to St Mary's Gate.

The parade will then travel through Cross Street and King Street, before finishing on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street.

A live stage show will then take place on Oxford Street, with onstage entertainment starting at 17:30 BST with the players expected to arrive at approximately 19:30 BST.