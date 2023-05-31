'Challenge now for Dons is to consolidate their third-force status'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Despite an often tumultuous campaign, Aberdeen concluded 2022-23 with their highest league finish in five years.

Barry Robson can take a huge slice of the credit for that as he now turns his attention to a big summer rebuild. The Scottish Cup final outcome is likely to determine how ambitious his dealings in the transfer market will be.

And now it is down to the club to try and consolidate their position as the third force in the Premiership, something Hearts failed to achieve this season. It is a difficult task for a club, without the riches of the Glasgow big two, to sustain a lengthy European campaign as well as maintaining domestic consistency. But that is a challenge they must rise to.

And that should only be the start for, not just Aberdeen, but Hearts and Hibernian too with the Edinburgh sides both likely to be mixing it on the continent. The demand on these clubs should also be to try and narrow the gap on the top two which was especially enormous this time around.

The third-placed Dons finished 42 points behind champions Celtic with a goal differential of 84 between the clubs. It is a situation that needs addressed. In the German Bundesliga, the gap between first and third was five points. In Portugal it’s nine, in Spain and France it’s 12. Even in Italy, where Napoli have run away with the title, their lead over third-place Inter is fewer than 20 points.

It was effectively a small subplot in the final chapter of Aberdeen’s ultimately successful league season, but Robson will have been irked at the meek surrender to Celtic on the final day as they limped to a 5-0 hammering. He’ll use the Celtic games next term as a barometer as to where his team is.

For the supporters, barring the greatest Scottish Cup final shock of all time, they will have at least eight European matches to look forward to. For those who were crammed on to the hill behind the goal at Darvel’s Recreation Park on that cold January night in East Ayrshire, it will taste particularly sweet.