Phil McNulty Q&A - How do Chelsea get back to their best?

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Ryan: What 'exactly' do Chelsea need to get back to their best, rather than a mid-table team?

Phil: I think Chelsea need - and don't laugh at this - a period of stability after the ridiculous churn of the past 12 months.

They need to let Mauricio Pochettino, a very fine manager, just get on with the job working with the squad, moulding some clearly talented players and try to at least build something.

Chelsea simply cannot carry on as they have been, throwing players at it. It is time for some calm work after the chaos.