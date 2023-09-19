Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

My partner is a secondary school teacher. When she relays some of the excuses her students have come up with, I am always impressed by their creativity. Long gone are the days of "the dog ate my homework".

And after what he said to explain Manchester United being comprehensively beaten by Brighton at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag could do a lot worse than speak to the youth of today about how to make a good excuse.

No United manager should be playing the money card when the current Red Devils squad needed over £900m to assemble – let alone against the Albion, with a starting XI costing under £17m.

Or to put it another way, less than a quarter of what United forked out for forward Rasmus Hojlund alone.

The uncomfortable truth for Ten Hag is that he and United have spent money. They are just not very good at it.

As the Albion continue to not so much crack the glass ceiling to the top six but take a sledgehammer to it, the big clubs are going to become even more desperate in their explanations as to how they are being outperformed by little old Brighton.

But the real reasons are simple.

The Seagulls have a clear plan when it comes to recruitment. They have a world-class coach who helps his players perform to the peak of their ability week in, week out. And the culture and environment at the Amex is such that individuals thrive.

You only have to look at how Graham Potter and Marc Cucurella went from hot property to laughing stocks after swapping Brighton for Chelsea to see that.

Not much of the beautiful story being written down in Sussex is to do with money. For Ten Hag to suggest so shows how rattled he is by Brighton and how far the once-mighty Manchester United have fallen. Back to excuse making school for you, Erik.

