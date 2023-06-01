Rangers release nine B team players

Kai Kennedy is among nine Rangers B team players who have been released by the club.

Forward Kennedy, 21, departs along with Tony Weston, Murray Miller, Kevin Ciubotaru, Charlie Lindsay, Lewis MacKinnon, Kelsey Ewen, Harley Ewen and Alex Kpakpe.

Rangers have pledged to provide "extensive support" to all players leaving the academy set-up.

B team head coach David McCallum said: “While it is always disappointing to leave a club like Rangers, I have no doubt each and every one of the lads departing for pastures new will forge a strong career in the game and we will continue to keep an eye out for them.”