Celtic 1-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

It is hard to be too critical of a team who have now racked up a remarkable 92 points from a possible 99 on offer this term.

Bumps in the road are inevitable, but Ange Postecoglou will be keen to ensure complacency doesn't creep into his players' mindset, especially with an Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final to come next Sunday.

A repeat of Saturday's performance at Hampden could end Celtic's hopes of a treble, but Postecoglou's men are still well on course for the title and may well smash club records in the process.

Five wins from their final five league games would beat the club's record points haul of 106, while they are also on course to score 119 league goals, which would beat the current record of 116.