Liverpool 'need more drive and they need more energy'

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool’s fall from grace this season was as unexpected as it was unwelcome, as far as the Anfield faithful are concerned. The reasons why they were never really part of the Premier League title-winning conversation are many and they’ve been highlighted at various points during this under-performing campaign.

The psychological scars left by coming within an ace of achieving footballing immortality, is perhaps worthy of more consideration than has been given in some quarters. But playing in every available match in the 2021-22 season and narrowly missing out on football’s two biggest prizes is also a price you have to pay for the relentless pursuit of greatness.

For that’s precisely what Jurgen Klopp’s team have done in recent seasons. They’ve won every possible honour and narrowly missed out on others. The truth of it all is that nothing ever lasts forever. So this will be a summer of change for Liverpool.

The overriding belief from FSG and some of the key decision makers at Anfield, was that Liverpool still had the midfield capability to continue to challenge for the games glittering prizes and given what happened the previous season, there is some logic to that thought process.

Was there also an inherent belief at the top of the club, that at one point they had very realistic hopes of signing Jude Bellingham this summer and perhaps that’s also part of the chain of reasoning behind the transfer market inactivity, when it comes to the key "engine room" of the team?

Liverpool don’t just need more quality and more depth when it comes to their midfield options- they need more drive and they need more energy. Their success over a protracted period of time, was built on a midfield that not only provided valuable ammunition for the attacking players and excellent cover for their back line, crucially they allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to bomb forward, quite often at the same time.

Changes in personnel and the passing of the years means that it’s now time for an influx of new red blood.