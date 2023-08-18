Following the news of Theo Walcott's retirement, we asked you for your favourite memory of Walcott during his 12 years at Arsenal.

Here are some of your answers:

Ross: Theo Walcott’s hat-trick against Newcastle, Christmas 2012. Was there that day on what was a Premier League classic.

Jane: I have a very fond memory of queuing in the Arsenal shop with my son to have Theo’s book signed by him in person many years ago. He had a lovely chat with every child there and made them feel very special, Worth every moment of queuing to see my sons face talking to Theo.

Martin: As much as on-field achievements come to mind (his assist for Adebayor against Liverpool in the Champions League), it's when he got injured against Tottenham, they started abusing him, and he responded by showing them that Arsenal were winning 2-0 with his fingers. Quality.

Joseph: 7-3 against Newcastle where Theo scored a wonderful hat-trick that emulated his game. For his third goal, he was wiped out by the defender with everyone thinking 'penalty', but Theo had his own ideas and promptly chipped the goalie - surprising and impressing everyone. What a game!

Joyce: Theo’s response to Spurs fans as he was stretchered off! A wonderful 2-0! Good luck Theo for the future.