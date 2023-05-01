'We roll up our sleeves and dig in together' - Hart

Joe Hart has hailed the "calmness" of this Celtic side to ensure progression into next month's Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The goalkeeper had to remain alert in the second-half at Hampden against Rangers, with Michael Beale's side throwing their all at his goal.

However, the former England international remained astute and kept the rivals at bay to book a spot in the final.

“It’s incredible," he said to the club's social media channels, external. "I’m a guy who lives in the present, probably a lot more now because I’m getting a bit older and I’m coming to the back-end of what I’m doing.

"To be out there, a 50-50 split, it’s an amazing game and amazing to be a part of it."

However, the experienced head is not getting too excited. He added, "But, we’ve only got to a final. That’s it. We’ve still got to get over the line in both competitions and that’s going to be tough, but it was important.

“We can only win the games that are put out in front of us, and today we did. It was tight but I felt we had the upper hand and we scored at an important time. We kept calm and got the job done. I thought we were really solid.

"I think we would have liked to have carried on how we dominated the last 30 minutes of the first-half, but we didn’t bring that into the second-half, which is disappointing for us, but I think that we’ve shown there is a couple of sides to us as a team.

“There’s obviously that sharp interchange and flowing football, and then, when needs to be, we roll up our sleeves. We know what we’re doing and we dig in together.”