Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Under-pressure Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has admitted he made a mistake not fielding Graeme Shinnie during the shock Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel.

The midfielder, who recently returned to Pittodrie on loan from Wigan Athletic, was an unused substitute as Aberdeen sank to the worst result in their history.

"As manager I picked a team that I thought was capable of beating Darvel," said Goodwin.

"In hindsight it is very easy to look at team selection and tactics. Did I get it right on the night? Clearly not because we have lost the game.

"So is that a regret of mine? Could we have done with Graeme Shinnie out there with his energy, his passion, and his commitment? Absolutely, so I have made a mistake on that one.

"I thought the decision I made was the right one and unfortunately it has backfired.

"But there will be no mistakes tomorrow (at Hibernian) in terms of team selection."