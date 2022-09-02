Brighton v Leicester: Pick of the stats

Brighton v Leicester head-to-head record: 10 Premier League games. Wins: Brighton 1, Leicester 6. Goals: Brighton 6, Leicester 16. Clean sheets: Brighton 1, Leicester 5.

  • No side has conceded fewer Premier League goals this season than Brighton (3). 67% of their goals conceded have come via own goals (2/3).

  • Leicester have only failed to score in one of their 10 Premier League meetings with Brighton, scoring in all five away from home against the Seagulls.

  • Pascal Gross has been involved in four of Brighton’s six Premier League goals so far this season (67%), with three goals and one assist. He’s two involvements shy of becoming the first player to register 50 Premier League goals or assists for the Seagulls (20 goals, 28 assists).

  • Leicester striker Jamie Vardy averages a goal every 120 minutes in Premier League games played on Sundays (41 goals in 63 games). Of all players to have played at least 50 times on Sunday, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Vardy (115).