Brighton v Leicester: Pick of the stats
- Published
No side has conceded fewer Premier League goals this season than Brighton (3). 67% of their goals conceded have come via own goals (2/3).
Leicester have only failed to score in one of their 10 Premier League meetings with Brighton, scoring in all five away from home against the Seagulls.
Pascal Gross has been involved in four of Brighton’s six Premier League goals so far this season (67%), with three goals and one assist. He’s two involvements shy of becoming the first player to register 50 Premier League goals or assists for the Seagulls (20 goals, 28 assists).
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy averages a goal every 120 minutes in Premier League games played on Sundays (41 goals in 63 games). Of all players to have played at least 50 times on Sunday, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Vardy (115).