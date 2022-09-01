Stephens joins Bournemouth on loan
Southampton defender Jack Stephens has completed a loan move to Bournemouth for the remainder of the season.
The centre-back has made 151 first-team appearances for the Saints to date after joining the club's academy in 2011.
#SaintsFC’s @jackstephens_18 has joined #AFCB on a season-long loan.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 1, 2022
