Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford's key roles in Manchester United's comeback win against Manchester City sees them both get spots in Garth's team of the week.

Luke Shaw

"I said when Luke Shaw played in the centre-back role against Bournemouth recently that he was inspirational. Well, against Manchester City's goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland, he was even better.

"I once heard Liverpool's late, great Emlyn Hughes - himself a ferocious competitor - suggest that 'a good big 'un will always beat a good little 'un'. At the time I bridled at the comment and refused to accept it - and the passing of time has not changed my mind. For far too long English football has suffered from such antiquated notions. However, Shaw's recent displays for United must be an inspiration to youngsters all over the country who are desperate to play at centre-back but have been told they are not big enough."

Marcus Rashford

"There was no doubt about it, Marcus Rashford was offside and the linesman confirmed it. The question is whether the Manchester United striker was considered to have been interfering with play. Manchester City are convinced he was and so am I. To add insult to injury Rashford not only rejoined the phase of play but actively stopped Manuel Akanji from playing the ball. Rashford's presence of mind and quick wittedness, while brilliant, has driven a coach and horses through the laws of the game by making the offside law far too open to interpretation by the referee. That's why the offside law as it stands is no longer fit for purpose."

