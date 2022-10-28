Erik ten Hag says he wants to see more goals from his team, but he knows this will take time.

M﻿anchester United have scored 16 Premier League goals this season, fewer than four of the five teams above them in the table.

When asked whether he expects his side to produce numbers similar to Arsenal and Manchester City, Ten Hag said: "Developing a team takes time. You can’t go from zero to 100.

"You need to construct it downstairs, you need development before you go to the top, to the roof. Unfortunately it takes time. I don’t have time, I am the most impatient.

"It’s quite clear, now we are getting better in defending. Players are more and more aware that we have to do it with 11. Also our building up we are improving game by game, now we have to develop our attacking game.

"It is the most difficult part so it takes even more time. You can’t increase the tempo of that process, but I want it."