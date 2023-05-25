'Lucky to still be in contention for Europe' - your views on Hearts

We asked for your views on Hearts' 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox.

Here's what you said:

Ian: Apart from the goalkeepers, a whole new defence is needed for next season, we need defenders who can defend. We need new midfielders who play well consistently and not just turn up from time to time. If we can keep Ginnelly, we'll be okay up front with him and Shankland. A new manager from outside the club is a must for me, someone completely fresh with new ideas.

Michael: In what universe was that first goal offside? Both attacking players were played onside by the goalie and defender on the goalline. The standard of officiating in Scotland is atrocious. Hearts undone by defensive mistakes yet again, for both goals. The players have let themselves down this year and are lucky to still be in contention for Europe.

Andy: Sibbick isn't a defender. I think he's a good player but not in the centre of defence. The manager has got the team playing some good football but we are missing Halkett. Once again, Forrest and Oda produced nothing.

Anon: They've only got themselves to blame. Something happened within the dressing room when we lost six games out of seven. It's Hearts all over, and I've supported them for over 60 years.