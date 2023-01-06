Rangers boss Michael Beale has praised Alfredo Morelos for playing through the pain barrier since the resumption of the Premiership.

The Colombia striker has been criticised for his form and especially his fitness.

The 26-year-old sat out three matches earlier this season after being dropped by then-manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst over concerns about his fitness and attitude.

But the new Ibrox boss says he has seen a different side to the forward.

"To his credit, because I know there's a lot written and said about him, he's managed to play the last two or three games when maybe another player wouldn't," said Beale.

"His situation is not ideal if people want to go for him about his form and stuff.

"But I see a different boy inside. I'm probably the only person other than him who knows what he's going through physically at the minute to get himself fit and to stay fit.

"He's played with with one or two knocks. But Alfredo's a big boy. He's been taking this for three or four years now."