No away fans 'is a shame' - O'Neill

Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill has criticised the lack of away fans at games between Celtic and Rangers, and believes not having a mix of home and away fans at Celtic Park or Ibrox detracts from the occasion.

The fixture previously had away allocations of around 7,500, but that figure was slashed to less than 1,000, and then scrapped entirely.

“The thing I would miss most now is that there are no Celtic fans allowed into Ibrox and no Rangers fans allowed into Celtic," O'Neill said.

“I think that really does take away from the atmosphere.

“My goalkeeping coach, Seamus McDonagh, brought some friends and his grandchild up to the game here, I got him some tickets for the 3-2 game (at Celtic Park). His grandchild was blown away by the atmosphere and Seamus, who hadn’t been up for a while, thought it was fantastic.

“I said to Seamus, it genuinely doesn’t compare to the atmosphere when the opposition are in. It’s really something. I mean the Rangers goal was virtual silence.

“I thought there was something really combative and brilliant about the fans being in. You felt kind of consolation that you had Celtic fans at Ibrox.

“It’s a shame. Honestly, there’s definitely something missing from that. You miss it. The games were fantastic. I’m not saying I always looked forward to them but they were fantastic.

“The games are still special but they were extra special when the away fans were in.

“It would be nice if the clubs sat down and organised something. Losing the away fans does take something away from the game.”