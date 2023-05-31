Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace will be happy with where they finished at the end of this season as just before Patrick Viera got sacked it looked as though they had been drawn into a relegation battle.

However, since Roy Hodgson returned to the club, optimism for the next campaign has been high.

Michael Olise has continued to progress and excite and his total of 11 assists show just how good he is at picking the final pass on when Palace are on the attack.

Eberechi Eze also flourished and his 10 Premier League goals have seen him be brought into the England squad for the games against Malta and North Macedonia by Gareth Southgate.

Both of those players have eased the burden on Wilfried Zaha but the Eagles are still waiting to see if the 30-year-old has played his final match for the club.

Zaha has played over 450 games for Palace and he is yet to make a decision on his future. There is a huge offer on the table and the club will be pushing to get an answer as they will have to go into the market to try and find a replacement if Zaha does decide to leave.

Even though Olise and Eze have been a plus of this season, scoring goals have been hard to come by for Palace. Odonne Edouard managed just five league goals and Jean-Phillipe Mateta scored just two.

If the club want to progress they will need to find a regular goalscorer but they are not easy to find.