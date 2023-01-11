Brighton v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Brighton have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L7) - a 1-0 victory at Anfield in February 2021.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 10 away league games against Brighton (W5 D5), winning four of their five visits to Amex Stadium in the Premier League (D1).

Albion have scored 32 goals in their 17 league games this season - twice as many as they had at this stage in 2021-22 (16). It’s the most the Seagulls have scored by this point of a league campaign since 1976-77 under Alan Mullery (39).