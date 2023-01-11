Brighton v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Brighton v liverpool head-to-head stats showing liverpool higher in wins, goals and clean sheetsGetty Images

  • Brighton have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L7) - a 1-0 victory at Anfield in February 2021.

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 10 away league games against Brighton (W5 D5), winning four of their five visits to Amex Stadium in the Premier League (D1).

  • Albion have scored 32 goals in their 17 league games this season - twice as many as they had at this stage in 2021-22 (16). It’s the most the Seagulls have scored by this point of a league campaign since 1976-77 under Alan Mullery (39).

  • Liverpool have earned just 28.6% of their Premier League points this season away from home (8/28), the lowest ratio in the division.