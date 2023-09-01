We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

James: Competition up front for Solanke is vital so a striker would certainly be on my wish list. Otherwise, with the signings we’ve already made to complement the existing squad, I think we’re fairly strong.

Clive: Another left-back is required and another energetic forward.

David: We desperately need a goal-scoring centre forwar. Don’t know who he is but for goodness sake find one NOW please.

Barney: We need to buy a winger with pace like Summerville from Leeds and a striker who is capable of scoring goals. Nicolas Jackson would’ve been perfect.

Bob: We need a striker, that is obvious, and as it seems unlikely he is going to get many starts at Newcastle, let's push the boat out and get Callum Wilson back where he belongs.