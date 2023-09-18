Ex-Manchester City and QPR defender Nedum Onuoha said it is "too early" to understand Mikel Arteta's decision to swap in David Raya for Aaron Ramsdale.

"I was surprised and I did feel a bit for Ramsdale," Onuoha told the Football Daily podcast.

"It is too early to understand why he has done it, because I need to see who he is going to pick midweek in the Champions League, who he is going to pick for the game against Spurs and whether this is going to be for a prolonged period or whether it's going to be a week-by-week basis which I don't think would benefit either of them."

Former Tottenham and Fulham full-back Stephen Kelly added: "As a defender I don't think you are worried about it if the player coming in is equally as good as the player going out. That's the difference.

"We've been in teams where there is a certain number one and a certain number two. When the number two came in, you wouldn't be worried about them but you would need to protect them a bit more.

"This is like for like. You are not changing anything when it comes to quality."

