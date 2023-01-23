West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, but Chelsea and Manchester United are also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England international. (Guardian), external

The Blues also still have an interest in Moises Caicedo, despite having a £55m bid for the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder rejected by Brighton. (Football.London), external

Roma have made initial contact with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech's agent and could make a move for the winger if they sell Nicolo Zaniolo. (Sky Sports Italia, in Italian), external

Everton also want to bring in Ziyech to help their fight against Premier League relegation, but would prefer to sign him on loan with a view to making the move permanent if they stay up. (Mail), external

