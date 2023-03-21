New York Times chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith said an example needs to be made of Aleksandar Mitrovic after his behaviour towards referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Football Association said its standard punishment for his sending off at Manchester United was "clearly insufficient".

Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Mitrovic was beyond stupid, totally mindless. He’s got to be banned for quite a long time for that, surely.

"There was aggression in what Mitrovic did and I think that has to be punished extremely severely.

"There has to be an example made of Mitrovic. If the Premier League and the FA don’t make an example of it, then they can’t really complain about what follows."

Chris Sutton added: "There needs to be an example made of Mitrovic because it will filter down the chain. If young kids are seeing Premier League players pushing referees and being super aggressive, it will happen.

"I think Bruno Fernandes should have had a lengthy ban as well for his push because there needs to be clarity. Di Canio got 11 games in 1998 and Mitrovic was just as bad wasn’t it in terms of his aggressive behaviour?

"This cannot be allowed to just be a three-game ban."

