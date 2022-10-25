Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou gave his reaction to the draw with Shakhtar.

"Look, it was a tight game", he said at the post-match press conference.

"For the most part, we controlled the game well, played in the areas we wanted to, we minimised their threat and got the goal. At that stage we were in control. They scored a great goal on the counter-attack, which was disappointing for us.

"We're disappointed with the outcome, but in terms of the players' effort and what they put into it, I couldn't ask any more of them.

"Wins and goals at this level are hard-earned. We earned the goal tonight, and it's great for Giorgos [Giakoumakis].

"We know the areas we've fallen short in this campaign. That only comes with experience and learning and improvement, that's our task - take what we've learnt this year and improve next year.

"It's hard to just come in and make an impact. My job is to make sure we're here every year."