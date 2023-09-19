'Resilience & spirit shone through after horrible flashback to last season'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Killie fans went through the whole range of emotions in our entertaining draw with Hibs on Saturday.

It was a point gained in the end as we were two down and looked like heading for our third defeat on the bounce.

We'll start with the positives. The resilience and spirit is obviously good as the players battled admirably in the last half hour and with a bit of luck we may well have snatched all three points.

The timing of our first goal was crucial then the introduction of David Watson gave us energy and filled the midfield void that Hibs had exploited all afternoon.

We may well have avoided the need to come from behind had the manager not decided on a bizarre starting 11 that included four centre-backs. Square pegs in round holes doesn't work!

It all gave me horrible flashbacks to last season when we regularly selected the wrong starting line-up and had to battle from behind to get a result.

It is clear the Hibs defence is shaky so surely we should have picked a team that put us on the front foot from kick-off. Their deficiencies were there for all to see once we started pressing them.

At least we halted the losses so let's head to Dens Park this Saturday with some optimism and a positive mindset from the first whistle.