Italian football expert James Horncastle says he completely understands why Manchester United's manouevrings for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat have been unsuccessful so far as talks continue for the Morocco midfielder.

United's attempt to capture Amrabat on loan have been rejected by the Serie A giants but Horncastle says there could be progress on Friday.

"It has been one of the funniest stories of the window," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast. "When you see what was proposed by Manchester United to Fiorentina...

"They offered 2m euros to take him on loan and to pay that in two instalments, one in October and one in February. They also wanted to put a release clause to potentially terminate the loan in January, which means Fiorentina were essentially offered 1m euros to let one of their best players go out on loan.

"You can understand why they said no! Amrabat wants to go to Manchester United and talks are continuing."

Listen to more transfer chat from 26'30 on BBC Sounds