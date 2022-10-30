M﻿att Gault, BBC Sport

To beat Liverpool, Nottingham Forest produced a superb performance to claim a famous and deserved win against one of the Premier League heavyweights.

It was a much different story against Arsenal.

Trailing by a goal at the break, Forest folded in worrying fashion to let Arsenal run riot.

Forest boss Steve Cooper would have known that taking something away from the Emirates Stadium was a tall order, but for him, his players failed to deliver the bare minimum.

"We were not strong enough in the duels, not competitive enough and didn't run enough," he said.

Cooper went on to say that Forest's collapse at the start of the second half - in which they shipped three in eight minutes - is something "you can't do in any game of football".

Another thing Forest can't afford to do is dwell. Losing to the division's strongest teams is difficult to avoid, but Forest must look to regroup quickly and sign off before the World Cup break in positive fashion with three home games on the bounce: Brentford and Crystal Palace in the league and Tottenham in the EFL Cup.