Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about Alex Iwobi's potential move to Fulham: "It's a shock, but you look at Everton's financial position, sometimes you are forced to take the money and see if you can do anything with the rest of the day.

"So someone who's been playing, from a manager's perspective he'll be disappointed, but you've got to understand players are going to leave for free and these things are going to happen.

"I think he's a good addition for Fulham, with Joao Palhinha potentially leaving that is going to be a big disappointment for them. Fulham keep surprising people, last season they did so well and they've started in a similar way this season getting some results.

"Palhinha is their main player, Iwobi is just going to strengthen them in certain areas, but how do they replace Palhinha? I'm not sure you can. I think sometimes when a certain bid comes in you just can't do much about it, they've been linked with other players, but with Palhinha you just don't want him to go."