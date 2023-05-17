"Ivan Toney is not Brentford Football Club" and the Bees are now going to have to "adapt" without him.

The striker was given an eight-month ban for breaches of football betting regulations and will now be unable to play for the club until January 2024.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Dave Lane from Beesotted Brentford fans' network said: "It's been hanging over us all season. It affects the club really hard. The repercussions of this are big. Toney is our most valuable player, his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

"We are definitely going to have to go into the transfer market and replace him, and it leaves us light. Toney has to own his punishment, and we have to deal with being without our star man."

The 27 year old has scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season and helped Brentford to ninth in the table.

"We've got to adapt and come up with a solution that protects our long-term future," added Lane. "We have to make sure that our Premier League survival is as assured as it can be for the foreseeable future.

"We'll cope. Hopefully the time does go quickly, but there's still a lot of unknown.

"We have some excellent players without Toney. Ivan Toney is not Brentford Football Club; he's not the only thing that's going our way.

"It's a kick for the fans. Although it was expected, it's still a bit of a shock."