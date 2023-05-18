Defender Manuel Akanji wants to make it an "unbelievable" debut season in England by helping Manchester City win an historic treble.

Last night's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final means City are potentially just three games away from becoming the first English side to achieve such a feat since Manchester United in 1999.

Speaking after last night's impressive performance in which he scored the fourth goal, Akanji said: "It feels amazing.

"I think at home, in all the knockout games, we have had pretty impressive wins. It shows how good we are here and now we have got to do this at the weekend as well to bring home the Premier League and then two other titles too."

A win over Chelsea on Sunday would clinch a fifth Premier League title in six seasons and victory over rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final would set up a shot at history when they face Inter Milan on June 10th.

"First we have got to win the Premier League," Akanji added.

"That's what we can do on the weekend and I hope we are going to do it. Then it's two finals and we want to win both of them.

"It would be unbelievable. It is my first season here. It is the best team I have ever played in and we have been really confident in the second part of the season."